8 Reasons You Need An Oversized Jean Jacket ASAP

Of the myriad outerwear options to be found in fall’s latest collections, oversized jean jackets are an ideal place to start browsing. Long, loose, and filled with devil-may-care swagger, the style—as seen knee-length and tie-dyed at Stella McCartney, pinned and patched to gothic perfection at Marc Jacobs, and slouching, fur-lined, alongside an up-to-there mini dress at Alexander Wang—has not only established its place as one of the buzziest pieces of the season, but is one of the those rare autumn-ready items you can buy and wear in the thick of August (unlike, say, that shearling bomber you’ve been eyeing).
Too big, you ask? Too baggy, you worry? These are not concerns to be had when it comes to this new take on the humble denim topper—wildly exaggerated proportions are the root of its allure, the secret ingredient to its special outfit-making sauce. To wit: You can lean on the loose fit to offset a sexier ensemble à la Rihanna, or take a cue from the Hadid sisters and pair with sleek blues in a coordinating wash. On an unexpectedly chilly summer evening, its loose, boxy drape is a striking counterpoint to any cut-offs and T-shirt combination; a few months later, when the temperature begins to drop in earnest, the generous fit allows you to layer a chunky sweater beneath.
Below, we’ve collected eight covetable takes on the look to stock up on right now (because, pffttt, like we’re only going to pick one)—scroll down to get shopping.
1. Valentino
If you’re looking for something less casual, intricately rendered appliqués and a rich cornflower blue wash give the laidback fabric and cut a refined twist.
Valentino available at net-a-porter.com | $3,290
3. Alexander Wang
A crisp, structured silhouette in all black delivers “I’m with the band” cool in every situation—even when it involves nosebleed seats and a pair of binoculars.
Alexander Wang available at stylebop.com | $455
4. Acne
To keep all that fabric from obscuring your figure, opt for styles with a slightly nipped-in waist.
Acne Studios available at mytheresa.com | $420
5. Current/Elliot
Balance the subtle fraying and faded finish with something more feminine, like a floral sundress or floaty eyelet top.
Current Elliott available at matchesfashion.com | $415
7. MSGM
Thoughtful, double-take worthy touches, like pin, fur patches, and embroidery, let you put your own spin on the trend.
MSGM available at farfetch.com | $383
8. Marques Almeida
In deep indigo with an unfinished hem, the design is special enough to weave understated separates into a memorable look.
Marques Almeida available at farfetch.com | $501