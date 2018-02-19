6 Adult Outfits Inspired by Kardashian Babies

Some look to Kim for style tips, while others say Kourtney is more their type. Me? I can never get enough of Kris' utter commitment to being herself at. all. times.
But if the Kardashian/Jenner first or second generation isn't your sartorial speed, it's all good. We have a whole new crew to aspire to dress like: Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Dream...and that's not including Kylie's new babe Stormi or Khloe's soon-to-be baby. That's nine different style personas to choose from.
Here, six adult outfits inspired by some of our favorite Kardashian-clan babies.
1. Reign Disick: Athleisure Chic
Shop the look: Adidas Stella McCartney sweatshirt, $69; matchesfashion.com. Le Spec sunglasses, $118; intermix.com. Adidas Stella McCartney sweatpants, $67; matchesfashion.com. Nike sneakers, $110; nike.com.
2. Saint West: Relaxed Fashionista
Shop the look: Rails jacket, $188; intermixonline.com. Juicy Couture sweatpants, $88; juicycouture.com. Helmut Lang top, $125; saks.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; adidas.com.
3. North West: Hollywood Classic
Shop the look: Mango coat, $65; mango.com. Zara dress, $36; zara.com. Roxanne Assoulin necklace, $120; roxanneassoulin.com. Express sock, $8; express.com. Doc Marten boots, $140; lordandtaylor.com.
4. Mason Disick: Upscale Skater
Shop the look: Gap T-shirt, $20; gap.com. Jil Sander pants, $700; net-a-porter.com. Vince sneakers, $225; vince.com. Cos earrings, $35; cosstores.com.
5. Dream Kardashian: Trend Chaser
Shop the look: Dolce & Gabbana top, $795; net-a-porter.com. Frame Denim jeans, $209; shopbop.com. Theory boots, $520; theory.com.
6. Penelope Disick: Bohemian
Shop the look: Topshop jacket, $130; topshop.com. Bauble Bar earrings, $34; baublebar.com. Ralph Lauren jeans, $45; ralphlauren.com. Zara sneakers, $60; zara.com.