Go from Boardroom to Bootcamp with This Easy Look

courtesy (6)
InStyle Staff
Oct 26, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. Uniqlo coat, $129; uniqlo.com 2. Falke Ergonomic Sport System top, $115; net-a-porter.com 3. Fitbit bracelet, $100; kohls.com 4. Adidas track pants, $50; adidas.com 5. Old Navy tote, $25; oldnavy.com 6.Veja Esplar sneakers, $150; clubmonaco.com

Going from work to working out is never an easy transition to make, but a well-planned wardrobe change will help. We'd go with sleek sporty separates that fit in an oversize tote (because no one wants to commute with a second bag) and later, post-exercise, pair well with a classic car coat at dinner. And, if you’d rather not schlep a shoe change around all day, wear sneakers that won’t look weird at the office—minimalist white ones should be the trick.

—Market by Kristina Rutkowski

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!