The Perfect Airport Outfit for When You're Hungover

Shop the look: 1. Frame jeans, $450; net-a-porter.com 2. Topshop scarf, $48; topshop.com 3. Asos glasses, $19, asos.com for similar style 4. Mango sneakers, $40 (originally $60); mango.com 5. Equipment sweater, $463; matchesfashion.com 6. Zara jacket, $100; zara.com 7. Tibi x Myriam Schaefer bag, $995; tibi.com

Due to some unfortunate circumstances, you’re hungover. And at the airport. Fantastic. This isn’t your ideal recovery situation, but hey, you gotta do what you gotta do—and that’s to board the aircraft and make it home alive (but big kudos to you if you make it past security checkpoint at least). It’s moments like these when you’re plodding your way to your gate—an overstuffed carry-on dangling off your shoulder and the vague stench of hard liquor floating ominously around you—that you wonder, how do those celebrities do it? How do they manage to always have such chic airport style?

Well, we don’t know. But we can present you with this comfy jeans and sweater combo made up of stylish and non-frumpy basics to get you through this travel blunder. Hang in there, your bed's just a plane ride (or two) away.