What to Wear When Running Errands During a Snowmageddon

Shop the look: 1. River Island leggings, $40; riverisland.com 2. The North Face hat, $40; dickssportinggoods.com for similar style 3. Perfect Moment jacket, $450; perfectmoment.com 4. J. Crew sweater, $80 (originally $98); jcrew.com 5. Adidas boots, $120; shoebuy.com

Listen, weather, we have things to do, and none of those things happen to be ignore necessary errands by staying indoors and avoiding the cold. No. It's 2017, and we're bigger than that. Stick it to the weatherman and step out in something that's as functional and weather-proof as it is chic. Reach for on-trend stirrup leggings to pair with chunky snow boots. Then opt for a street-style-worthy puffer. Your go-to sweater and a fur hat (bonus points if it's faux like this one!) will carry you through a day of frosty errand-running. Now go on and carpe the frigid diem.