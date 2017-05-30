The Summer Trend That Looks Amazing on Every Body Type

We're still obsessed with off-the-shoulder tops that show both arms, but one-strap blouses are about to take center stage this summer. You can think of them as an upgrade to the double shoulder-exposing trend because you can easily do normal things—like lift your arms—without readjusting your shirt afterwards. It also allows you to show off a hint of skin without feeling too revealing. Even if you're not a fan of showing off your arms, there are long-sleeve options that keep things covered.

Just take a look at some of our favorite stars, and you'll see how flattering it looks on different body types. Everyone from Ashley Graham to Lily Collins has made a statement on the red carpet in one-shoulder designs. And no, you don't have to find a fancy event to attend to rock the trending top. They look just as pretty with a pair of jeans (Kendall Jenner showed us how it's done during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival), and you could even pair the look with your favorite slides.

Ahead, you'll find our favorite one-shoulder tops that come in a variety of sizes.