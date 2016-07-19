Age-Wise Style

5 Foolproof Ways to Wear Your Favorite White Jeans

5 Foolproof Ways to Wear Your Favorite White Jeans
Ray Tamarra/Getty
July 19, 2016 @ 4:45 PM
BY: Cindy Weber-Cleary

White jeans are to summer what the first snowfall is to winter: a welcome harbinger of the season and its pleasures. And while it's true that you can really wear the light and bright style year round, we particularly love sporting it this time of year. (It does wonders for a tan!)

With that in mind, we've created five easy, stylish ways to wear your all white denim this summer for every occasion, from work meetings, to hot dates, to weekend barbecues.

For more of Cindy's age-wise style advice, visit Apprécier.com.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top