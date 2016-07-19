5 Foolproof Ways to Wear Your Favorite White Jeans

White jeans are to summer what the first snowfall is to winter: a welcome harbinger of the season and its pleasures. And while it's true that you can really wear the light and bright style year round, we particularly love sporting it this time of year. (It does wonders for a tan!)
With that in mind, we've created five easy, stylish ways to wear your all white denim this summer for every occasion, from work meetings, to hot dates, to weekend barbecues.
-
1. To The Office
For a day at the office, pair white jeans with a striped shirt, tank watch, chunky-heeled sandals, and a chic tote.
Madewell shirt, $80; madewell.com. Joie shoes, $295; saksfifthavenue.com. Shinola watch, $550; nordstrom.com. Tory Burch bag, $495; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
2. To A Barbecue
For a weekend barbecue, try wearing your white jeans with a peasant top, strappy flats, stacked bracelets, and a cross body bag.
Zara top, $30 (originally $70); zara.com. Clare V. bag, $206 (originally $295); clarev.com. French Connection shoes, $95; bloomingdales.com. Bauble Bar bracelet, $58; baublebar.com.
-
3. To The Beach
If you want to rock white jeans at the beach or the pool, try them with a tunic top, espadrilles, a Panama hat, and a beach bag.
J. Crew hat, $58; jcrew.com. J. Crew bag, $50; jcrew.com. Rag & Bone shoes, $250; bloomingdales.com. Velvet by Graham & Spencer dress, $185; matchesfashion.com.
-
4. To An Important Meeting
Yes, you can wear white jeans to an important meeting. Pair them with a navy blazer, print silk scarf, slingback, and a structured shoulder bag.
Acne Studios blazer, $400 (originally $1,000); net-a-porter.com. Gucci scarf, $185; net-a-porter.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $1,095; saksfifthavenue.com. Manolo Blahnik shoes, $755; barneys.com.
-
5. To A Cocktail Party
For a cocktail party or first date, pair white jeans with an off-the-shoulder blouse, not-too-high sandals, oversized earrings, and a clutch.
Tanya Taylor shirt, $495; intermixonline.com. J. Crew shoes, $270; net-a-porter.com. Jose & Maria Barrera earrings, $415; neimanmarcus.com. Loeffler Randall clutch, $175; loefflerrandall.com.