Olivia Palermo Tricked Us and Wore Two Topshop Outfits to Fashion Week

We can't think of an Olivia Palermo outfit that we didn't love. The 31-year-old trendsetter consistently slays, so it's no surprise that she's also owning fashion month with some crazy, good looks. And it turns out some of her best style moments included fast-fashion finds from Topshop. Yes, we were shocked, too. Even our style hero can't resist the amazing designs at the mega retailer.

While show-hopping in London, Palermo was spotted wearing a Topshop sweater that's a part of the brand's Boutique collection. From the front, the tan jumper looks like your average top, but the back has a large cutout detail. Palermo tucked the chic piece into a checkered skirt and anchored the look with metallic pumps by Malone Souliers ($595; shopbop.com). Sadly, her exact sweater is almost sold out, but we found a few look-alikes below that are even more affordable.

Edward Berthelot/Getty

Palermo also made her fashion-week rounds wearing another Topshop sweater and skirt. The buttercream mock neck top only costs $40, while the wrap skirt retails for $68.

VIDEO: Have You Seen Olivia Palermo's Banana Republic Collection?

Of course, it's only a matter of time before word spreads, and everything sells out. But we've got you covered. Ahead, you'll find the exact pieces plus a few copycats to help you score Palermo's winning looks.