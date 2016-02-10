Our Favorite Looks from Olivia Palermo's Clothing Collection for Nordstrom

Olivia Palermo knows a thing or two about style. OK, it’s more than a thing or two; she knows a lot about style. So when we heard she was collaborating with Nordstrom to launch her own clothing line, we immediately started envisioning where in our tiny closets we could clear out space to make room for the new pieces.
The Olivia Palermo + Chelsea28 at Nordstrom is an amalgamation of that signature ever-evolving Palermo style that we can’t get enough of, comprised of staple pieces for a girl’s wardrobe like trench tresses, flouncy off-the-shoulder tops and pants tailored to wear with both sneakers and heels.
Lucky for us, we had the honor of being walked through the entire collection by Palermo herself, one snowy afternoon last week inside the Crosby Hotel.
“In today’s world, we’re constantly on the go,” she said casually, as she explained the reason for the line’s creation (while looking absolutely stunning in pieces from her collection). “The girl today is shopping differently. She’s shopping more in the moment and she doesn’t want to wait three months to wear a piece. She wants it right away.” We couldn’t agree more. And so the partnership between Nordstrom and Olivia was born, featuring apparel mix and match must-haves rooted in American sportswear, ranging in price from $68 to $448.
“It’s for a younger girl, so it was really important to kind of focus on key pieces, I call them ‘lifer pieces,’ but then they can build through their wardrobe as they evolve.”
Shop the collection in select Nordstrom locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as on nordstrom.com/oliviapalermo, and check out some of our favorites from the collection below.
1. Pajama Set
"It was a vintage print that we took and then kind of blew it up and changed the colors a little bit," Palermo said of this pajama set. "It’s just fun and nice and light. You can throw it on with a tuxedo jacket and make it cool!"
2. Updated Trench
"What I like about this trench is that you can take off the belt and wear it however you want," Palermo said. "You can wear it open, or wear it as a dress with thigh-highs, or you can wear it with jeans and a chunky turtleneck for the weekend." Gotta love the versatility.
3. Striped Pullover
"I added little details because sometimes people don’t love accessorizing as much, and this way it doesn’t come off so flat," she said. "Then we have these sweaters with little details in the back. And then a little Breton stripe, because, why not?"
4. Bustier and Poplin Midi Skirt
"When I was in Paris, being around all of the European fashion, you definitely pick up a thing or two, so I think in the last ten years it stuck with me," she said of her French-influenced collection. "I think without even realizing it, I kind of took inspiration from Paris."
5. Sleeveless Suede Trench Dress
"I’m very, very into the fine detail of things and making sure the quality is perfect no matter what the price point is. It’s important that, you know, regardless, the girl is buying something and she should get the best quality that she deserves."