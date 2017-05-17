Olivia Palermo Found a Chic Pair of Leggings to Wear Outside the Gym

Leggings are quickly becoming a wardrobe staple. Yes, the thin, tight pants were once a huge fashion don't, but the right pair can turn a casual outfit into a chic ensemble. Olivia Palermo showed us how it's done while walking her dog.

For the outing, she slipped into a pair of Koral Lustrous High-Waist Leggings ($88; nordstrom.com). The midnight blue design has a shiny finish that makes them stand out in a sea of matte black options.

Courtesy $88 SHOP NOW

A coordinating puffer jacket by Moncler ($1,300; neimanmarcus.com) took the sporty look to the next level, and added a touch of femininity with a peplum design. Palermo completed her laid back outfit with purple and blue sneakers, black sunglasses, and her best accessory—her adorable little puppy.