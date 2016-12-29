Every Item You Need from Nordstrom's Mega Sale for a Smarter Winter Wardrobe

Shaking down your wardrobe to the bare essentials can be relieving and clarifying—especially when you really love your basics.

After all, many of us dream of having a carefully curated, super organized closet. You know, where there aren't piles of unnecessary items spilling from every nook and cranny. Instead, we're talking thoughtfully folded items, bright lighting, crisp shirts, and perfectly pressed pants. And above all, it's so pristine, you actually feel relaxed and enjoy the process of picking out your daily outfit.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The items below, from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, conjured up that same sure feeling. Each item we chose looks smart, stylish, and timeless—so that you can wear them season after season without looking outdated. Keep scrolling to shop these styles before they're gone! Sale ends January 2nd.