Meghan Markle's Favorite Denim Brand Is on Sale at Nordstrom

You might want to check out this Nordstrom sale—like ASAP. The lineup is filled with some big-name designers that celebrities are completely obsessed with. One of our favorite finds at the winter sale are the discounted Mother jeans.

If you're not already familiar with the brand, it's responsible for creating the jeans that just about every celebrity in Hollywood is obsessed with. We're talking Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Gigi Hadid, and—yes—Meghan Markle.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Markle is such a huge fan of the chic denim pieces that she even wore them for her first public outing with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old actress proved that her style is completely different from Kate Middleton's by opting for something we've never seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear: ripped jeans. But the distressed Mother jeans are actually quite chic with a subtle rip at the knees and frayed details along the hem.

VIDEO: Get All of the Details on Meghan and Prince Harry's First Public Appearance

Right now, is your chance to get your hands on a pair of pants from the popular brand at Nordstrom's sale. We'd move fast if we were you because deals this good are always here today and gone tomorrow.