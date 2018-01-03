This Nordstrom Sale Has the Prettiest Party Dresses for Under $50

The holidays are sadly coming to an end, but there's no need to pout because the best sales are happening right now. One of our favorites, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, is dropping the prices on items across all categories, from men to home to children. But we're really freaking out over the party dresses because there are several that are less than $50.
You'll be able to get a fresh dress for 2018 without breaking the bank no matter what you're looking for. They've got everything, from sparkly mini dresses to silky slip dresses. Your friends are definitely going to be jealous that you found such a great deal.
Keep scrolling to shop the prettiest dresses under $50 at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
1. Soprano Ruffle One-Shoulder Body-Con Dress
Keep things chic with a cut-out one-shoulder design.
$25 (Originally $42)
2. Everly Balloon Sleeve Sweater Dress
Play with voluminous sleeves for an elegant evening.
$29 (Originally $49)
3. Lost Ink Jersey Fit & Flare Dress
Go for romantic vibes with ruffles.
$29 (Originally $48)
4. Topshop Contrast Stitch Body-Con Dress
Show out in a dress with a corset fit.
$20 (Originally $48)
5. BP. Ruffle Knit Sweater Dress
Hit the dance floor in a design with fluffy ruffles.
Available at $30 (Originally $59)
6. ONE CLOTHING Ruffle Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress
Keep things chic in a luxurious black number.
$25 (Originally $42)
7. Missguided Beaded Slipdress
Get dressed up with sheer details and glamorous beads.
$37 (Originally $62)
8. BP. Velvet Slipdress
Turn heads in a bold hue that's also on trend.
$23 (Originally $39)
9. Obey Naomi Maxi Slipdress
Score an effortlessly showstopping look with this silky number.
$48 (Originally $80)
10. Soprano Choker Knit Body-Con Dress
Make sure you have an unforgettable evening with a chic lbd.
$23 (Originally $39)
