The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has All the Celebrity-Approved Jeans

It's official! Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally open to the public. The reason why we're freaking out over the annual event is because this isn't your average sale. Instead of marking down old inventory, Nordstrom is dropping the prices on new merchandise.

That means you can stock up on everything you'll need for fall—like a cute pair of boots—at prices you won't find anywhere else. No need for a promo code or to sign up for anything. The discounts have already been applied.

You'll find all types of merchandise, from beauty products (hey, Clarisonic) to home goods. But we're thanking the fashion gods for the epic markdowns on designer jeans. One of Olivia Palermo's go to brands Paige is included on the lineup. And other Hollywood favorites—like Frame and Good American—are also in the mix.

VIDEO: What InStyle Editor's Purchased Last Year at the Nordstrom Sale

But it's not all good news. Those discounts won't last forever. On August 7, prices will return to their original values. So you'd better get to it. Below we've rounded up some of the best jeans that celebrities will probably be wearing next season.