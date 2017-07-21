Nike's Chrome Blush Collection Is Peak Millennial Pink, And We're Obsessed

The millennial-pink trend lives to see another day. This time, Nike is jumping on board, proving that the soft, purplish hue can also be tough when paired with sportswear. The new line is called the Chrome Blush Collection. And it includes everything you need so that you can burn a few calories while still looking good.
You'll find sports bras with the famous swoosh front and center. Plus there are several tank tops, shorts, and leggings decked out in the salmon color. And it just wouldn't be a Nike collection without a few pairs of amazing sneakers on the roster. They've got bold kicks that are drenched in millenial pink—including the shoe laces. And there are also more subdued options—like the light beige sneakers with a very small blush line along the heel.
VIDEO: All Pink Starbursts Are Actually a Thing
Check out some of the millennial-pink goodness below and head to Nike's website for more.
-
1. NIKE AIR ZOOM FEARLESS FLYKNIT CHROME BLUSH
$140
-
2. CLASSIC SWOOSH SPORTS BRA
$30
-
3. PRO HYPERCOOL TANK
$45
-
4. SPORTSWEAR HOODIE
$70
-
5. MAYFLY WOVEN SHOE
$120
-
6. AEROSWIFT RUNNING SHORTS
$80
-
7. BREATHE COOL RUNNING TOP
$40
-
8. DUALTONE RACER Shoe
$90