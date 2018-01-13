10 Perfect Turtlenecks for a Night Out This Winter 

Its that time of the year when everyone pulls out their favorite sweaters and coats to bundle up. But when it's time to take on the town for a night out you still want to look chic and sexy. We've got you covered for the perfect night out tops this winter. Turtlenecks are a must in any winter wardrobe. And believe it or not, this cold weather staple is truly versatile for any look. Not only will it keep you warm, but the right design will have you looking fashion forward and sexy at the same time.

Instead of wearing a huge chunky sweater on your next date night or girls' night out, opt for a sequin or velvet turtleneck. You can pair these chic tops with skinny jeans or leather pants and a sexy mule or bootie. As for accessories, pair your favorite turtleneck with gorgeous hoop earrings and a statement ring.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet

Check out some of our favorite options below that will have you excited to take on the cold weather nights.