Nicole Richie's Fancy-Looking Skirt Is on Sale for $40

Can we please give it up for Nicole Richie's impeccable style. Seriously, the girl doesn't get enough credit. Every time we see the 36-year-old star, she always gives us a wow moment. While out and about in New York City on Wednesday, Richie delivered another A-plus outfit. And I'm sure you flipped out when you saw the price of her skirt in the headline.
It turns out she's wearing a satin skirt from the brand Lavish Alice. It's a UK-based brand that's sold on some of our favorite websites—like ASOS. But you can cop Richie's exact skirt from the Lavish Alice website for only $40. Insane, right?
And there is even more good news. We've found affordable copycats for Richie's House of Harlow 1960 coat ($278; revolve.com), her For Love & Lemons sweater, and her Jimmy Choo heels ($495; nordstrom.com). That way you can recreate her entire look for a lot, lot less.
VIDEO: Watch Nicole Richie Play Never Have I Ever With Us
Channel Richie's playful yet elegant style with the must-haves below.
1. Drawcord Pencil Skirt in Gold
Lavish Alice | $40
2. Reversible Faux Leopard Fur Coat
Via Spiga | $120 (Originally $180)
3. Jennings Banana Heel Dress Pump
The Fix | $99
4. Plush Rib-Knit Sweater
Old Navy | $20