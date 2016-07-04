11 New Takes on the Classic Button-Down Shirt

Menswear has always had an influence on womenswear, which can be traced as far back as Coco Chanel's Breton stripe shirts that were inspired by actual French sailors. And while some of the pieces we've co-opted were for very practical reasons (hello, pants!), some, like the button-down shirt, also just happen to look really great on us. Shirting has become so ingrained in our wardrobes that it was inevitable that brands and designers would want to take that classic look and flip it on its head.
Starting with buzzy brands, like Monse, Johanna Ortiz, and Rosie Assoulin, and trickling down to high-street shops, like Zara, we've seen everything from mini dresses to crop tops, skirts and blouses—all rendered in traditional shirting fabrics like poplin and Oxford cloth and designed to look like you'd taken apart your boyfriend's best work shirt and put it back together for yourself.
When more feminine silhouettes, like one-shoulder tops, ruffled pencil skirts, and breezy slip dresses, are reimagined with more structured materials traditionally used in shirting, the result is a menswear-inspired look that feels far from tomboyish. Ahead, we selected 11 pieces to wear now that are inspired and playful new takes on the classic button-down shirt.
1. Johanna Ortiz skirt
Style this ruffled skirt for the office with a white T-shirt, statement earrings, and pumps.
Johanna Ortiz available at net-a-porter.com | $995
3. T By Alexander Wang skirt
Dress up this button-front skirt (complete with faux sleeves) by wearing it with a feminine blouse or silk camisole.
T by Alexander Wang available at net-a-porter.com | $155
4. 3.1 Phillip Lim jumpsuit
Accessorize this pinstripe jumpsuit with a structured gold collar necklace and some feminine high-heel sandals.
3.1 Phillip Lim available at net-a-porter.com | $695
5. J.W. Anderson top
This statement-making top is best worn with your favorite jeans, a great pair of flats and minimal jewelry.
JW Anderson available at net-a-porter.com | $498
6. Madewell skirt
The buttons down the front of this pretty silk skirt give it a dash unexpected detail—we'd wear it with a crewneck cashmere sweater and some block heel sandals.
Madewell available at madewell.com | $92
7. Rosie Assoulin top
A top with this much volume works best with skinny jeans and heels.
Rosie Assoulin available at matchesfashion.com | $1,283
9. Lisa Marie Fernandez skirt
Easy like Sunday morning, wear this patchwork skirt with flat sandals and a cotton tank for a fun and put-together brunch look.
Lisa Marie Fernandez available at matchesfashion.com | $525
11. Derek Lam 10 Crosby shirtdress
Take the new shirting trend to the office in this traditional-with-a-twist shirtdress.
Derek Lam available at dereklam.com | $395