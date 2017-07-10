This Harry Potter Line Has Invisibility-Cloak Shirts and Patronus Skirts

Calling all wizards and witches: We found the latest and greatest in Harry Potter clothing, and you'll want to stock up while you can.
The Australian brand Black Milk Clothing has released a collection that even a Death Eater would love. The line includes Harry and Ron's Christmas sweaters, a mock invisibility-cloak shirt, Hogwarts house leggings and overalls, and a skirt of Patronus creatures.
The clothes first came out a couple weeks ago and have already been selling out, but there's a special newsletter you can sign up for if your favorite piece is momentarily out of stock.
Scroll through some of our favorite pieces below, and see the magic for yourself. It's worth every Galleon.
1. HARRY'S CHRISTMAS SWEATER ($84)
There's nothing quite like a Weasley-inspired Christmas sweater. The best part? If you get a friend Ron's Christmas Sweater ($84), you can match!
2. PATRONUS MAXI SKIRT ($99)
Get all of your favorite Patronus creatures on a single skirt. Expecto fashion?
3. Hogwarts Short Overalls ($84)
If these overalls don't scream "school pride" to you, we don't know what will.
4. Magical Icons Shirt ($53)
If your fashion taste is sleek and minimalist, this shirt will fit the bill. It includes well-known Harry Potter iconography all in a tastefully subtle top.
5. Invisibility-Cloak Draped Top ($83)
While there isn't word yet on whether or not this invisibility-cloak shirt will actually help you stay unseen, the colorful pattern on it is worth checking out regardless.