Net-A-Porter's Sale Just Upgraded to Clearance

Net-a-Porter must really love us because the online retailer just moved its sale items to clearance. That means you don't have to worry about the prices going back up because all of those amazing deals are now locked in place until the designer styles sell out.
And with steep reductions at up to 70 percent off (yes, seven zero), you can find pieces from your favorite designers for less than $100. Seriously, there are pages upon pages of ridiculously good deals. You'll find twirl-worthy skirts perfect for all of the fancy events on your summer agenda and edgy jeans that will leave your friends impressed. But Net-a-Porter shoppers aren't wasting any time getting in on the action, and some of our favorite looks are already starting to sell out. There's no need to panic, though. We've dropped ten must-haves below to help you get going.
VIDEO: The Most Affordable Way to Purchase Gucci Slides
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite clearance items and head to Net-a-Porter's website for more goodies.
-
1. Ava crepe de chine top
Elizabeth and James | $80 (Originally $265)
-
2. Perforated stretch-jersey skirt
T by Alexander Wang | $78 (Originally $195)
-
3. Juno belted denim skirt
MiH Jeans | $80 (Originally $265)
-
4. Oversized embellished cotton-jersey T-shirt
Marc Jacobs | $45 (Originally $150)
-
5. One-shoulder stretch-jersey midi dress
Norma Kamali | $88 (Originally $175)
-
6. Off-the-shoulder shirred gingham cotton blouse
Madewell | $35 (Originally $70)
-
7. Moore one-shoulder cotton-blend poplin and stretch-jersey bodysuit
Alix | $68 (Originally $225)
-
8. Tulle maxi skirt
Needle & Thread | $83 (Originally $165)
-
9. Bow cotton-poplin shirt
Paper London | $80 (Originally $200)
-
10. Selena cropped mid-rise bootcut jeans
J Brand Denim | $60 (Originally $200)