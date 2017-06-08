This Is Not a Drill: Net-a-Porter Just Increased Markdowns to 70% Off

OK, I'm not going to lie. I couldn't write this story until I added a few things to my cart. I'm sorry, but you know all of the good stuff at Net-a-Porter sales always goes quickly. The retailer has been hosting an epic sale for a couple of weeks. But now, Net-a-Porter's summer sale is on steroids.
If you thought 50 percent off of designer names like Cushnie et Ochs and Jonathan Simkhai was a big deal, wait until you see the price tags on the items that are now marked down up to 70 percent off. And when we say 70 percent off, we're not talking about a few measly items that nobody wants. There are pages on top of pages of items with the steep discount. Don't believe us? We've rounded up 15 of our favorite pieces below.
Keep scrolling to see our must-haves that are 70 percent off, and head over to Net-a-Porter for more goodies.
1. Cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans
Helmut Lang | $93 (Originally $310)
2. Boheme printed suede pumps
Aquazzura | $233 (Originally $775)
3. Striped crinkled silk crepe de chine maxi skirt
Juan Carlos Obando | $359 (Originally $1,195)
4. Ruffle-trimmed cotton-poplin shirt
Comme des Garcons | $114 (Originally $380)
5. Cold-shoulder ribbed-knit sweater
DKNY | $215 (Originally $715)
6. Lace-up suede mini skirt
Balmain | $1,010 (Originally $3,365)
7. Patsy studded snake-effect leather sandals
3.1 Phillip Lim | $239 (Originally $795)
8. Pleated striped crochet-knit wide-leg pants
Missoni | $525 (Originally $1,750)
9. Ruffled embroidered bandeau bikini
Jonathan Simkhai | $105 (Originally $350)
10. Two-tone satin loafers
MR by Man Repeller | $119 (Originally $395)
11. Asymmteric ruffled stretch-knit top
Jason Wu | $209 (Originally $695)
12. Cropped lace-up ribbed stretch-knit top
Cushnie et Ochs | $188 (Originally $625)
13. Bow-embellished cotton shirt
Victoria, Victoria Beckham | $161 (Originally $535)
14. Zephyr fringed striped slub silk skirt
Zeus + Dione | $159 (Originally $530)
15. Off-the-shoulder wrap-effect striped silk-twill top
Monse | $507 (Originally $1,690)