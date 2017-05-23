If You Only Shop One Store This Week, Don't Miss Net-A-Porter’s Sale

Memorial Day Sales are flowing in, but out of all the epic deals Net-a-Porter's summer event is really at the top of our list. Why? Well, the retailer carries all of the runway pieces that we've been lusting over. (Hello, Tibi off-the-shoulder blouse). And the styles are currently marked down at up to 50 percent off.
Yeah, we totally understand if you're freaking out, too. But there's more good news, and you might want to sit down for this. Throughout the week Net-a-Porter will be adding more designers to the sale. We definitely can't wait to see which luxury brands will be added. But until then, we're shopping these stunning pieces before they are all sold out.
Keep scrolling to see what our editor's are grabbing ASAP.
-
1. One-Shoulder Stretch-Faille Top
Tibi | $225 (Originally $375)
-
2. Suede Shorts
Frame Denim | $297 (Originally $495)
-
3. Smocked Crepe Maxi Skirt
Haider Ackermann | $3,208 (Originally $6,415)
-
4. Geronia Satin-Trimmed Crepe Midi Dress
By Malene Birger | $297 (Originally $495)
-
5. Dionne One-Shoulder Denim Mini Dress
Solace London | $246 (Originally $410)
-
6. Open-Back Ribbed-Knit Sweater
DKNY | $350 (Originally $500)
-
7. Asymmetric Ruffled Satin Top
Diane von Furstenberg | $135 (Originally $270)
-
8. Two-Tone Crepe Jumpsuit
Cushnie et Ochs | $1,077 (Originally $1,795)
-
9. Billie Lace-Up Crepe Skirt
Rebecca Vallance | $291 (Originally $415)
-
10. Firm In Her Beliefs Frayed High-Rise Flared Jeans
Maggie Marilyn | $245 (Originally $350)
-
11. Erchart One-Shoulder Ruffled Fil Coupé Silk-Blend Dress
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi | $1,572 (Originally $2,245)
-
12. Knotted Cotton and Silk-Blend Crepe Top
Victoria, Victoria Beckham | $315 (Originally $630)
-
13. Wilcox Gingham Cotton-Blend Wrap-Effect Skirt
Altuzarra | $627 (Originally $895)