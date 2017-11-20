The Net-a-Porter 50%-Off Sale Has the Best Under-$100 Finds

Get ready to stock up on all of your favorite designers because Net-a-Porter is having an epic sale. When I say epic, I mean, you can get chic items from brands like Helmut Lang and DKNY for less than $100.
We understand if you're freaking out right now. (We're still trying to catch our breath, too.) But this isn't the time to panic. Some of the affordable finds are already starting to sell out, so you need to move fast and be strategic about your shopping plan. You'll need a little help finding the best deals. That's why we've sifted through all of the styles and dropped our favorite pieces below.
VIDEO: Shop the $50 Sandals Gal Gadot Wore to Wonder Woman's Premiere
If you're ready to find affordable designer pieces that will make your friends jealous, keep on scrolling.
1. Cutout cotton-blend sweater
Stay cozy (and cute) in a cool-girl sweater with cutout sleeves.
$83 (Originally $165)
2. Sequined crepe skirt
Sparkle this holiday season in a sequin-covered skirt.
J. Crew | $98 (Originally $140)
3. Denim Jacket
Count on a denim jacket to get you through cold days in style.
Madewell | $91 (Originally $130)
4. Ruffled velour sweatshirt
Take a break from boring neutrals and add soft pink to your winter wardrobe.
Clu | $93 (Originally $185)
5. Tilden leopard-print mesh turtleneck top
Transform classic turtlenecks with a stylish leopard print.
Ganni | $81 (Originally $115)
6. Frayed high-rise skinny jeans
Score luxury jeans at an affordable price before it's too late.
Madewell | $91 (Originally $130)
7. Magnesium ruffled striped cotton-poplin shirt
Upgrade your button-down shirts with this ruffle design.
J. Crew | $40 (Originally $80)
8. Striped cotton-jersey T-shirt
Grab a soft T-shirt that you can wear over and over again.
T by Alexander Wang | $84 (Originally $140)
9. Cold-shoulder printed chiffon midi dress
Bring the cold-shoulder trend into the winter with a long-sleeve option.
Michael Michael Kors | $83 (Originally $165)
10. Off-the-shoulder stretch-jersey top
Play with vibrant colors like this ruby-red top.
Helmut Lang | $75 (Originally $125)
11. Chikchan tasseled cotton-gauze dress
Grab a fitted dress that can also be layered over jeans.
Caravana | $75 (Originally $150)