This Is Your Last Chance to Treat Yourself at Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale

You might want to go ahead and open another tab because Net-a-Porter's too-good-to-be-true sale is about to come to an end. (Yeah, we're freaking out, too.) The retailer has been treating customers to mega savings on designers—like Zimmermann and Rag & Bone—for a few weeks now. But on August 1, the discounts will sadly come to an end.

We would never be able to forgive ourselves if we missed out on scoring a new handbag or luxurious pumps at unbelievable prices. So we've already filled our shopping carts with the best pieces. Oh, and don't forget you can take an extra 20 percent off of items labeled as sale must-haves.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Amazon Is Changing the Way We Shop

If you need a little help choosing the perfect piece, keep scrolling to see the items we aren't leaving behind.