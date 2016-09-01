It's National Yoga Month! Celebrate with These Flow-Ready Pieces from Our Favorite Brands

Vinyasa, Bikram, Hatha—pick your favorite flow, and book a session now because today marks the start of National Yoga Month. At the risk of sounding just like an instructor, expounding zen advice at the front of class with a sitar, this is the perfect opportunity to refocus your practice and help it grow. Cue the ohms.
But also, maybe the cue the shopping? Whether it’s a fitted shirt that (finally!) doesn’t awkwardly sag forward during downward facing dog or a matching bra top and leggings that give you the confidence to go shirtless in a heated room, just the right outfit impacts your time on the mats more than you might think. (Plus, you’ll feel really cute, which can be more valuable than 1,000 plank poses, no?)
To get you amped for your next session, we’ve culled the yoga-wear sections of our favorite athletic apparel brands for the best buys of the season. Scroll down to browse and buy our top picks.
1. Alo Yoga
This Cali-based label’s dancer-esque silhouettes—all of which has been tested and approved by yoga fanatics—are perfect for layering up on your way to class (and peeling off when the sweat starts to flow).
Amelia crop, $60; aloyoga.com. Goddess leggings, $98; aloyoga.com. Sculpt tank, $46; aloyoga.com.
2. Outdoor Voices
Between the heathered tones and chic paneling, there’s nothing earthy-crunchy about these stretchy separates, courtesy of the buzziest athleisure line in the biz. Add a bomber to take the look straight from stretching to dinner.
Springs legging, $95; outdoorvoices.com. Tech Sweat Biker short, $65; outdoorvoices.com. Athena crop, $50; outdoorvoices.com.
3. Alala
104 degrees, what?! For holding poses in ungodly heat, micro shots and a bra (we love how these ones have breathable mesh built in) are your best bet. Later, you’ll want a light jacket for that post-class iced coffee run.
Edge hot shorts, $75; alalastyle.com. Crusade bra, $55; alalastyle.com. Neoprene jacket, $205; alalastyle.com.
4. Lululemon
Cut from thick, supremely flattering Lycra, these crazy comforable basics come in multiple colors (aka, the ultimate excuse to buy multiples).
Power Y tank, $52; lululemon.com. Wunder Under crop, $88; lululemon.com. Both Ways bra, $58; lululemon.com.
5. Athleta
A double set of bra straps with adorable stripes. Carpis with criss-crossed bands on the cuffs. When it comes to irresistible details, this for-the-girls fitness line is turning out some of the best.
Stripe Full Focus bra, $44; athleta.gap.com. Quest Mind Over Mat capri, $69; athleta.gap.com. High Neck Stripe Chi Tank, $49; athleta.gap.com.
6. Live The Process
Instant Gigi Hadid chic: a longline cut-out bra and white leggings with a moto jacket on top. Tied around your waist, a long sleeve offers streetwise edge.
Contour Sports bra, $80 (originally $135); livetheprocess.com. V pant crop, $125; livetheprocess.com. Biotech Long knit, $275; livetheprocess.com.
7. Tory Sport
Whether you’re more of a full coverage or hot pants kind of yogi, Tory’s color-blocked tank finishes the look with preppy-cool aplomb.
Seamless short, $65; torysport.com. Scoopneck cotton tank, $45; torysport.com. Seamless cropped legging, $95; torysport.com.