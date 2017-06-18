National Splurge Day: 9 Items You Won't Feel Guilty for Buying

It's National Splurge Day (as if you needed a reason to treat yourself), and we're celebrating with our favorite fashion and beauty products.
Not only are we talking about goodies with big price tags, but items that you won't feel bad for spending big on—like timeless essentials that every woman should own. You can think of each piece more as an investment that will elevate your closet and up your beauty game. Some of the quality finds are so good, you'll be able to pass them down throughout generations. Ahead, you'll find our favorite products that are worth purchasing on any day of the year.
VIDEO: The Affordable Way to Purchase Gucci Slides
Keep scrolling to find a lavish item to help you celebrate National Splurge Day.
-
1. BURBERRY The Sandringham Shell Trench Coat
A classic trench coat is a must-have. We're obsessed with Burberry's traditional designs, and would never regret purchasing this beauty, which is currently on sale.
$957 (Originally $1,595)
-
2. 'Faye' Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Your outfit isn't complete without a good handbag, especially an expertly constructed leather option like this one. The best part about this handbag: You can wear it with just about anything.
Chloe | $1,950
-
3. Gucci Printed silk-twill scarf
Scarves can do so much more than keep your neck warm. This Gucci option looks great holding your hair back, tied around your wrist, or accenting the top handle of a purse. So you'll definitely get your money's worth.
$315
-
4. La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
This is the perfect day to finally indulge in the moisturizer that's basically a magic cream. Your skin will thank you for every penny you invest into this jar.
$85
-
5. Gold-plated, Swarovski crystal and faux pearl clip earrings
Sparkling accessories are always a good idea. That's why you'll never regret investing in statement-making earrings that are also timeless.
Dolce & Gabbana | $545
-
6. JIMMY CHOO 'Lucy' Half d'Orsay Pointy Toe Pump
A classic pair of pumps will make you stand taller, and will always get you all of the compliments.
$695
-
7. L'Artisan Parfumeur Violaceum 75ml Eau De Parfum
Your life will never be the same after investing in a luxury fragrance. This long-lasting scent combines floral notes with soft spices, and the glamorous bottle will make a gorgeous addition to your vanity.
$210
-
8. GUCCI 54mm Square Sunglasses
Nothing makes heads turn like a pair of over-sized sunglasses, and these square frames are the ultimate glam accessory.
$360
-
9. Saint Laurent 'Monogram' Leather Clutch
An elegant clutch is an essential for evening looks. This one boasts the Saint Laurent logo, and will always be a classic.
$1,245