Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Fashionista Mom

No better time to show how much you love your super chic mom than Mother’s Day. Splurge on something beautiful, like the newest spring bag, a flowery rose scent, or something gorgeous to use for entertaining. Scroll below to find the perfect gift your fashionista mom.
1. Dolce & Gabbana Pajama Set
Shop the Look: Pajama top, $1,575; mytheresa.com. Pajama bottoms, $1,575; mytheresa.com.
2. Goop The Mother Load
Goop | $240
3. Food52 Pinch Bowls
Food52 | $58
4. Gucci Slippers
Gucci | $695
5. Byredo Parfum
Byredo | $150
6. Irene Neuwirth Earrings
Irene Neuwirth | $4,070
7. Mrs. John L. Strong Kitchen Set
Mrs. John L. Strong | $217
8. Maison Michel Hat
Maison Michel | $852
9. Jemma Wynne Ring
Jemma Wynne | $3,885
10. Balenciaga Tote
Balenciaga | $2,495
11. WMS & Co. Rubber Stamp
WMS & Co. | $165
12. Charlotte Tilbury Cream
Charlotte Tilbury | $255
13. Peep's Paper Products Playing Cards
Peep’s Paper Products | $485
14. Tabitha Simmons Flats
Tabitha Simmons | $515
15. Saint Laurent Crossbody
Saint Laurent | $1,990