Dress Up As (and Shop) the Most Googled Halloween Costumes of 2015

For those of you who haven't been quietly scheming your Halloween ensemble for months now—one of Miley Cyrus's wacky VMA outfits, perhaps? Or maybe Pizza Rat?—Google has a few ideas for you. The search engine has released a list of the most Googled costumes this year, and, not surprisingly, Star Wars tops the list, rounded out by a "pirate," a "superhero," the comic book heroine Harley Quinn, and her enemy, Batman.
While you could buy any of these ideas at a store, those ready-made kits often consist of scratchy, boxy pieces that just aren't flattering (and wanting to look cute on Halloween is not too much to ask, thank you). So we shopped out Google's top five getups with pieces you may just want to wear again—minus the face paint, that is.
-
1. Star Wars
While Google didn’t specify which Star Wars character everyone was going for, we vote you cross over to the dark side as the ultimate villain, Darth Vader. Sure, you could be a Stormtrooper, but they get less meaningful screen time. See also: Black is very slimming.
Shop: Darth Vader face mask, $27; amazon.com. Darth Vader t-shirt, $20; fye.com. Rag and Bone pants, $980; intermixonline.com. Black cape, $12; amazon.com. Star Wars lightsaber, $10; target.com. Zara boots, $279; zara.com.
-
2. Pirate
Take to the high seas, or just your local party, in this fashionable version of a pirate. A bustier over an off-the-shoulder top may not be your usual attire, but paired with a peasant skirt, it actually looks kind of chic.
Shop: Tibi tunic, $295; tibi.com. Black corset, $59; corsetdeal.com. Black pirate hat, $30; partycity.com. Pirate sword, $10; spirithalloween.com. Pirate skirt, $40; ebay.com. Neiman Marcus black bootie, $175; lastcall.com.
-
3. Superhero
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…you. No one will mistake you for anything but the most alpha of superheroes in this red and blue ensemble. And while you may not revisit the “S”-emblazoned T-shirt or cape ever again, the other pieces have major everyday (and holiday) appeal.
Shop: Superwoman crop top, $20; etsy.com. Full Metal belt, $12; yoins.com. Red cape, $8; seasonstrading.com. High Waist mini skirt, $21; yoyomelody.com. Aldo boots, $120; aldoshoes.com.
-
4. Harley Quinn
Blame the recent interest in Harley Quinn on the upcoming live-action film Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie. The comic antihero was a former psychiatrist who went crazy after falling in love with the Joker. She also has quite the sense of personal style, if her dramatic red-and-black color scheme is anything to go by.
Shop: Marcel Burlon County of Milan dress, $480; farfetch.com. Forever 21 choker, $6; forever21.com. Zara boots, $279; zara.com. Manic Panic powder cream foundation, $14; amazon.com. Claire's ponytail holders, $3; claires.com.
-
5. Batman
Clocking in right behind Harley Quinn is her enemy, the great Caped Crusader. Channel your inner tortured (yet stylish) superhero in a jumpsuit and leather mask—very dark and mysterious.
Shop: H&M jumpsuit, $60; hm.com. Leather mask, $42; etsy.com. Maison Margiela belt, $270; yoox.com. Barneys New York boots, $895; barneys.com. Black gloves, $13; spirithalloween.com.