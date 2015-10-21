Dress Up As (and Shop) the Most Googled Halloween Costumes of 2015

For those of you who haven't been quietly scheming your Halloween ensemble for months now—one of Miley Cyrus's wacky VMA outfits, perhaps? Or maybe Pizza Rat?—Google has a few ideas for you. The search engine has released a list of the most Googled costumes this year, and, not surprisingly, Star Wars tops the list, rounded out by a "pirate," a "superhero," the comic book heroine Harley Quinn, and her enemy, Batman.

While you could buy any of these ideas at a store, those ready-made kits often consist of scratchy, boxy pieces that just aren't flattering (and wanting to look cute on Halloween is not too much to ask, thank you). So we shopped out Google's top five getups with pieces you may just want to wear again—minus the face paint, that is.

