The Most Comfortable Summer Trend Is Also One of the Prettiest

If you only buy one pair of pants this season, a design with a paper-bag waist will make you feel like a street-style star. The trendy detail will instantly give your outfits a dramatic flair, since the show-stopping waistline resembles the ruffled look of a cinched paper bag (hence, the name). The best part about paper-bag-waist pants: The frilly silhouette is usually followed up with roomy pant legs that are extremely comfortable. So you'll get a glamorous high-waist effect without feeling constricted.

Stars like Kendall Jenner and Lupita Nyong'o are already on board. Jenner made a bold statement with bright yellow separates, while Nyong'o went with a more muted palette of red, black, and white. But both ladies opted for streamlined tops, which is crucial for balancing out the voluminous trousers.

If you're thinking about trying out the paper-bag-waist look this summer, we've gathered our favorite options below. The popular trend comes in so many varieties, from dramatic culottes to polished shorts, so you're sure to find something that works for you.

Keep scrolling to shop the must-have paper-bag-waist pants.