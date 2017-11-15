Moda Operandi’s Secret 50% Off Sale Is Way too Good to Miss Out On

Looking at Moda Operandi's website, you'd never guess that it's the type of company that offers steep discounts (I mean, a $10,000 dress is a total norm). You can't even find a sale section on the homepage's main menu. But Moda Operandi occasionally offers customers pretty amazing deals, and we've got the scoop you need to gain access.
VIDEO: Should You Buy Those Gucci Slides with Cash or Credit?
From November 13 throughout November 19, Moda Operandi is hosting a secret Family and Friends Sale. All you have to do is shop the selections at the hidden sale url, and enter the promo code "FRIENDS50" during check out for 50 percent off. That means you can indulge in luxury designers like Johanna Ortiz and Tibi for a fraction of the price. If you're still reading this, you're already behind. Get to it and browse our must-haves in the roundup below.
-
1. Cursa Pleated Shoulder Top
Update your work wardrobe with a blouse that has dramatic shoulder details.
Beaufille | $170 (Originally $340)
-
2. Olivia Snake Pump
Grab a pair of statement heels for all of your holiday events.
Attico | $348 (Originally $695)
-
3. Whatever Monster Sequin Bomber Jacket
Sparkle throughout the season with a sequin bomber.
Mira Mikati | $925 (Originally $1,850)
-
4. Liya Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Go for cool-girl vibes with two-toned jeans.
Citizens of Humanity | $130 (Originally $260)
-
5. M'O Exclusive Malibu One Shoulder Shirt
Give classic button downs a makeover with one-shoulder designs.
Johanna Ortiz | $398 (Originally $795)
-
6. Belted Striped Cotton-Poplin Dress
Layer a dress over your turtlenecks for a winning winter look.
Tibi | $298 (Originally $595)
-
7. Ruffled Stripe Top
Take on ruffles with a statement-making top.
Sea | $98 (Originally $195)
-
8. Vendetta Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
Accessorize with trendy cat-eye sunglasses.
Spektre | $120 (Originally $240)
-
9. One-Shoulder Gingham Cotton Blouse
Show off one shoulder even when it's a little chilly with a long-sleeve option.
Rosetta Getty | $295 (Originally $590)
-
10. Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings
Brighten things up with dangling earrings.
Rebecca de Ravenel | $148 (Originally $295)