The Missguided x Carli Bybel Collab Just Dropped, and It's Already Selling Out

The Missguided x Carli Bybel collaboration launched just a few hours ago, and fashion girls are not wasting any time getting their hands on the trendy (and affordable) pieces. If you're not familiar with Bybel, the YouTube star has more than 5 million subscribers. She started out creating makeup tutorials on her page, but her followers have become obsessed with her fashion videos, too.

Bybel perfectly captured her trendy style throughout the Missguided collection, which includes more than 60 pieces. One of the most-coveted designs in the collaboration: an epic denim jacket with faux pearl embellishments. Sadly, it's already completely sold out on Missguided's website. But you still have time to get your hands on some of the other looks on the roster—like the flirty lace pants and athleisure-inspired joggers.

Bybel also has you covered in the accessory department. You can step up your style in crystal-covered heels or make heads turn with a statement-making choker.

Don't wait too long to shop the collection. It doesn't seem like it will be around much longer. Get to it and browse our favorite items below.