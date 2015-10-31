Why Mini Skirts + Sweaters Is Your Perfect Pair for Fall

October 31, 2015 @ 3:15 PM
BY: Caroline Vazzana

We love the idea of transitioning our mini skirts into fall with the help of chunky sweaters. The casual chic combo works well for the office when paired with tights and pumps, but the look also has weekend appeal—just add suede, knee-high boots. Shop our six perfect pairings, below.

