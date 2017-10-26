9 Easy Fashion Tips We're Stealing From Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown might only be 13-years-old, but the Stranger Things actress definitely has a crazy, good sense of fashion that even us InStyle editors (yes, grown women) have learned a thing or two from. Seriously, it doesn't matter if she's attending a fancy award show or making a television appearance, she always manages to stun, while still keeping everything aging appropriate.
You can channel some of her best looks for that fancy wedding you have coming up, or you can refresh your work wardrobe by taking notes on some of Brown's winning daytime outfits. Get your pencils out and use the below fashion tips to inspire your next street-style moment.
1. Recycle Your Favorite Pieces
Cocktail dresses aren't only reserved for after 5. Turn a plunging dress into a winning daytime look by layering it with your favorite button-down shirt.
Try it: Missguided Scuba Halter Dress, $35; missguidedus.com. ASOS Sleeveless White Shirt, $26; asos.com.
2. The Shorter the Dress, The Shorter the Heels
Put your sky-high stilettos away when you're rocking a super, mini dress. Reach for short, chunky heels to balance out the look and add an elegant touch.
Try it: Free People Erin Mini Dress, $48; shopbop.com. The Fix Block Cooley Mary Jane Pump, $53; amazon.com.
3. Mix Lady-like Items With Tough Pieces
Make dainty dresses stand out by pairing them with cool-girl shoes—like Brown's Stuart Weitzman combat booties ($585; stuartweitzman.com). This trick also works with fabrics, so have fun mixing delicate laces with structured leather pieces.
Try it: ASTR the Label Heather Fit & Flare Dress, $98; nordstrom.com. Jeffrey Campbell Legion Lace Up Heel Booties, $165; shopbop.com.
4. Don't Under Estimate the Power of Tailoring
Ensure that your wardrobe staples fit perfectly by getting them altered to your exact measurements. Something like having your pants hemmed usually costs around $10, and it will instantly make your affordable pieces look luxe.
Try it: ASOS The Wide-Leg Pant with Pleat Detail, $40; asos.com. Eliza J Sequin Mock Neck Sweater, $98; nordstrom.com.
5. Accessorize Only As Needed
Sometimes it's best to leave sparkly necklaces and earrings at home and let your statement dresses take center stage for special occasions. The right pair of shoes can easily substitute for jewels.
Try it: Keepsake Asymmetrical Hem Mini Dress, $50; urbanoutfitters.com. Nina Talley Pointy Toe Pump, $89; nordstrom.com.
6. Don't be afraid of color
Stop trying to blend in, and make heads turn in bold colors like bright yellow. The striking hues also look amazing in the fall. So don't forget to keep the fun colors coming and incorporate them in your accessories, too.
Try it: BCBGeneration Short Sleeve Blouson Dress, $98; revolve.com. Dolce Vita Henry Frayed Satin Sandals, $130; bloomingdales.com.
7. Stock Up on Nude Heels
Top off any and every look with nude heels. You can never go wrong with a pair that matches your skin-tone, and they are much more exciting than your average black shoes.
Try it: Payton Cinched Waist Dress, $49; nordstrom.com. Schutz Samanta Platform Sandals, $100; shopbop.com.
8. Suits Don't Always Have to Be Serious
Take note from Brown and give your boring suits a makeover by switching out long pants for shorts and miniskirts. Don't forget to pair them with unexpected, edgy accessories for bonus points.
Try It: H&M Blazer $35, hm.com. Maje Velvet Tie Shorts, $176; nordstrom.com.
9. Mix Multiple Trends Into One Look
Have fun and play with more than one trend at a time. Here, Brown works in the western movement with trendy white boots.
Try it: BB Dakota Jack By BB Dakota Armory Sweater Dress, $80; shopbop.com. Steve Madden Editor Boot, $129; macys.com.