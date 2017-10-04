Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
-
1. 2017
The former FLOTUS stunned in a black pin-striped dress complete with round metallic embellishments paired with black pointed-toe ankle-strap pumps at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.
-
2. 2017 - Jason Wu
For the president's farewell address in Chicago, the First Lady chose a navy lace Jason Wu dress. The frock has added significance, as Wu is also the man who designed her white one-shoulder gown for the Inauguration Ball in 2009.
-
3. 2016 - Tracy Reese
While speaking at the Veterans Homelessness Summit, FLOTUS glowed in a cheery Tracy Reese floral-print dress, black pumps, and silver hoop earrings.
-
4. 2016 - Atelier Versace
For her final White House State Dinner, Michelle Obama pulled out all the stops, making a show-stopping entrance in a custom rose gold Atelier Versace chainmail gown with a fitted bodice, drapery, and an asymmetric off-shoulder neckline, styled with Le Vian diamonds.
-
5. 2016 - Giambattista Valli
FLOTUS glowed in a knit sleeveless dress that featured a chevron print crafted in black, white, gray, and pale blue colors. She topped the frock off with a thin black belt at her waist, a sparkling collar necklace, diamond drop earrings, and a pair of classic black pumps.
-
6. 2016 - Black Floral Dress
FLOTUS celebrated the fourth annual International Day of the Girl at an event in Washington, DC, wearing a black, white, and yellow floral print dress that she paired with leather pumps and drop earrings.
-
7. 2016 - Self-Portrait
FLOTUS wore a knee-length Self-Portrait dress with a black and white floral pattern and a splash of green on her right hip at Broadway Shines a Light on Girls' Education. A black mesh neckline highlighted her toned arms.
-
8. 2016 - Naeem Khan
The First Lady stunned in a strapless Naeem Khan ball gown which featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline, a full skirt, and an eye-catching pattern of hand-painted gold leaf on black tulle at the Phoenix Awards Dinner.
-
9. 2016 - Brandon Maxwell
For the White House State Dinner in honor of Singapore's prime minister, the First Lady turned to Lady Gaga's fashion director, Brandon Maxwell, who created a custom, strapless ivory sponge crepe gown.
-
10. 2016 - Naeem Khan
The FLOTUS welcomed Singapore's Prime Minister and his wife to the White House in a brilliant yellow Naeem Khan dress covered in floral embellishments.
-
11. 2016 - Christian Siriano
The First Lady took to the 2016 Democratic National Convention stage in a knee-length royal blue Christian Siriano dress with cap sleeves and a natural waist. Below the lectern, a pair of metallic silver pumps provided her look with just the right amount of pizzazz.
-
12. 2016 - Creatures of the Wind
For the 3rd Annual Beating the Odds Summit, the FLOTUS kept it simple and chic in a navy blue floral-print Creatures of the Wind dress with fringe accents. She completed her ensemble with statement earrings.
-
13. 2016
The First Lady held her fifth annual Healthy Lunchtime Challenge and Kids' State Dinner at the White House wearing a white Barbara Tfank dress with black piping and tiny bows on the shoulders.
-
14. 2016 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
The First Lady looked ever so chic as she departed Madrid, Spain, in this black floral dress with an overlapping white graphic print.
-
15. 2016 - In Altuzarra
On a trip to Marrakech, the political figure and her teenage daughters transitioned into their evening looks at a dinner with Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco. The first lady wore a paisley print Altuzarra frock with pearl adornments while her daughters dressed in graphic, maroon-toned dresses that appropriately blended in with the country’s traditional garb.
-
16. 2016
Michelle Obama touched down in Morocco wearing the perfect summer wrap dress, trailed by her stunning teenage daughters. Malia looked trendy in a navy jumpsuit layered over a striped long-sleeve top, while Sasha was elegant in a floaty high-low floral dress. Both girls paired their on-trend looks with subtle choker necklaces, bringing a youthful feel to their sophisticated outfits.
-
17. 2016 - Boss
For the United State of Women Summit, Mrs. Obama stepped on the stage with a smile to host the event with Oprah Winfrey wearing an elegant BOSS multi-colored geometric lace dress.
-
18. 2016—Narciso Rodriguez
Obama wore a silk blue and white top with a matching crepe black skirt to the National Medal for Museum and Library Service award presentation at the White House.
-
19. 2016 - Naeem Khan
FLOTUS made a sweeping entrance to the Nordic State Dinner in a stunning blush-hued Naeem Khan gown with ruching and an off-the-shoulder cut that accentuated her toned arms.
-
20. 2016
For an appearance on NBC's The Voice, the First Lady wore a black tailored blazer and wide-legged white jumpsuit that was belted at the waist.
-
21. 2016 - Oscar de la Renta
The Obamas arrived at Windsor Castle to honor the Queen's 90th birthday where FLOTUS wore a purple Oscar de la Renta dress featuring an intricate lace overlay. She styled her outfit with a black clutch and low-heeled pumps.
-
22. 2016
The First Lady looked positively radiant in a shimmery, knee-length dress scattered with crystal embellishments at a state dinner in Argentina, where she and President Barack Obama danced the tango.
-
23. 2016 - Narciso Rodriguez
Obama arrived into Ezeiza, Argentina in a purple Narciso Rodriguez dress with orange graphic detailing.
-
24. 2016 - NAEEM KHAN
For a state dinner with Cuban President Raul Castro at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the First Lady turned to designer Naeem Khan for this fully embroidered floral dress.
-
25. 2016 - White Printed Dress
The First Lady touched down in Cuba in a white V-neck dress with a graphic red and black print.
-
26. 2016 - Jason Wu
The First Lady looked absolutely radiant in a custom Jason Wu gown for a White House State Dinner. The strapless midnight blue dress featured an elaborate floral jacquard pattern and asymmetrical draping.
-
27. 2016 - Tanya Taylor
FLOTUS looked ready for spring in a jade green printed Tanya Taylor dress and black coat when welcoming the Canadian Prime Minister to Washington D.C.
-
28. 2016 - Purple Print Dress
The First Lady looked stunning in a printed dress and pointy black pumps for a speech on International Women's Day in support of girls' education.
-
29. 2016 - Narciso Rodriguez
FLOTUS looked stunning in a marigold-hued, banded wool crepe dress by Narciso Rodriguez for President Obama's final State of the Union address.
-
30. 2015 - VERA WANG
For the China State Dinner at the White House, Obama embodied elegance in a stunning, off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown with a V-notch neckline and a mermaid hem.
-
31. 2015 – Carolina Herrera
To greet Pope Francis during his first visit to the U.S., the First Lady donned a sky blue Carolina Herrera cowl-neck dress that featured short sleeves and a slim belt.
-
32. 2015 - Carolina Herrera
For the 2015 Kids' State Dinner held at the White House, the First Lady looked postively gorgeous in a a botanical-print Carolina Herrera shirtdress and matching seude pumps.
-
33. 2015 - Missoni
The First Lady ended her short trip to Milan in high style yesterday, where she wowed in a multicolored knit dress by Italian fashion house Missoni. To top off her look, she added block-heel sandals and chic silver earrings that were perfect for a busy day of official activities.
-
34. 2015 - Duro Olowu
The FLOTUS arrived in Milan wearing a fitted black top and a playful yellow-and-pink skirt by Duro Olowu. She finished off the look with classic black pumps and gold earrings.
-
35. 2015 - Christopher Kane
FLOTUS met with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister David Cameron and wife in a custon Christopher Kane design inspired by the brand's pe-fall 2015 collection.
-
36. 2015 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
The First Lady landed in London for her weeklong tour of Britain and Italy in support of her Let Girls Learn initiative in a custom variation of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi's "Lou" dress, which boasts a remarkably charming contrast, thanks to the frock's two-tone lemony yellow material and its cerulean blue lace overlay. Sky blue gemstone teardrop earrings and black pumps completed her look.
-
37. 2015 - Zac Posen
The FLOTUS dazzled in a sleeveless number at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
-
38. 2015 - Thakoon
At the dedication ceremony for the new Whitney Museum of American Art, she donned a graphic rose-strewn Thakoon design.
-
39. 2015 - Floral Print Top
For the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, the FLOTUS sported a floral printed top, bold orange cardigan, and black slim trousers that she accessorized with embellished flats and silver hoop earrings. She topped off her look with festive pastel pink nail polish and a matching lip.
-
40. 2015 – Tadashi Shoji
The First Lady donned a chic black-and-white graphic Tadashi Shoji dress that featured a black collar and cutouts on the shoulders and near the hemline for an appearance on the Tonight Show.
-
41. 2015 - Zac Posen
The First Lady wowed in a white off-the-shoulder Zac Posen dress and metallic silver Jimmy Choo pumps at BET's 2015 Black Girls Rock! event where she gave an inspiring speech.
-
42. 2015 – Roksanda
First Lady Michelle Obama donned an asymmetric Roksanda skater dress featuring a bold geo print as she geared up to depart Cambodia and bring her five-day trip to Asia to a close.
-
43. 2015 – BCBG Max Azria
Obama stopped by the historical Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia wearing a paneled BCBG Max Azria dress, which she finished with leggings and classic Converse sneakers.
-
44. 2015 – Alice & Olivia
The First Lady visited Siem Riep in Cambodia where she delivered an address to Peace Corps volunteers and met school girls at a local high school; she wore a bold Alice & Olivia top and skirt combo, featuring a colorful geometric print.
-
45. 2015 — Altuzarra
During an event in Tokyo, Japan, the FLOTUS made a stylish impact in a striking blazer and custom skirt by Altuzarra, which she paired with a jewel encrusted Stella McCartney blouse and silver pumps.
-
46. 2015 — Kenzo
For her first visit to Japan, the First Lady went for a radiant lime green graphic-print Kenzo flared frock that she accessorized with a waist-cinching futuristic mirrored belt and classic black pumps.
-
47. 2014 - Monique Lhuillier
The FLOTUS wowed at the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., wearing a blush embroidered column Monique Lhuillier dress that featured an illusion tulle skirt and sweetheart neckline.
-
48. 2014 - Diane von Furstenberg
Obama spoke at a campaign rally for Mary Burke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Wisconsin, and wore a very feminine DVF peasant blouse and skirt.
-
49. 2014 - Diane von Furstenberg
The First Lady wore a colorful navy, fuchsia, and coral DVF wrap dress as she traveled with President Barack Obama via Air Force One to New York City, where the president addressed the United Nations General Assembly.
-
50. 2014 - Bibhu Mohapatra
Michelle Obama looked positively statuesque in a white-hot Bibhu Mohapatra gown at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 44th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner. The dress featured a halter-style neck and asymmetrical black stripe accents on the bodice’s front and a black trim at the waist. Obama accessorized the outfit with dangling earrings and styled her hair in loose curls.
-
51. 2014 - Prabal Gurung
The ever-stylish FLOTUS stunned in a canary yellow chiffon dress by Prabal Gurung at a dinner marking the end of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit at the White House. Obama paired the eye-catching frock with metallic slingback pumps, oversized gold dangling earrings, a major stack of Ashley Pittman bangles on her arm, and pulled her hair into a chic topknot.
-
52. 2014 - Carolina Herrera
Michelle Obama wore a botanical-print Carolina Herrera shirtdress for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders meeting in Washington, D.C.
-
53. 2014 - Mary Katrantzou
For the third annual Kids State Dinner, hosted by the First Lady, Michelle Obama wore a flowery Mary Katrantzou dress paired with beige pumps.
-
54. 2014 - Tanya Taylor
For an event at Global Kids Incorporated in New York City, the First Lady donned a white and blue floral Tanya Taylor frock with metallic silver pumps.
-
55. 2014 - Marchesa
For the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, the First Lady dazzled in gray tulle Marchesa and Cathy Waterman jewels.
-
56. 2014 - AG Adriano Goldschmied
The First Lady got in on the action at the sixth-annual planting of the White House Kitchen Garden in a casual-yet-stylish ensemble that included a gray knit top, dark olive AG Adriano Goldschmied skinny jeans, an anorak jacket, and black leather sneakers.
-
57. 2014 - Etro
Michelle Obama opted for a black jersey dress with multi-colored kaleidoscope print by Etro, completing her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps during a trip to Miami to promote her Let's Move! initiative.
-
58. 2013 - J. MendelThe First Lady was in the holiday spirit during the taping of TNT's 'Christmas in Washington,' where she paired a white tailored J. Mendel embroidered jacket with an ivory pleated skirt.
-
59. 2013 - Marchesa
Michelle Obama had all eyes on her during the 36th Kennedy Center Honors Gala, where she stunned in an emerald off-the-shoulder Marchesa silk chiffon Grecian gown. She kept her accessories light with just a silver necklace and drop earrings.
-
60. 2013 - Tracy Reese
First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King in a flared Tracy Reese frock with scarlet flower detailing.
-
61. 2013 - Prabal Gurung
Michelle Obama wore a floral print Prabal Gurung frock to meet Prince Harry, who joined her during an early Mother's Day tea party that honored women of military families.
-
62. 2013 - Naeem Khan
FLOTUS appeared via video feed in a custom-made smoke grey and silver art deco Naeem Khan beaded gown to announce 'Argo' as the winner for Best Picture during the Academy Awards. Mrs. Obama finished her look with dangling earrings and her new fringe.
-
63. 2013 - Jason Wu
For President Obama's State of the Union Address, the First Lady showed her support in this leather and quilted tweed Jason Wu frock, accented with a gold flower brooch.
-
64. 2013 - Reed Krakoff
For First Lady’s second official portrait, she opted to wear an asymmetrical, navy silk and wool crepe dress by designer Reed Krakoff. “Michelle Obama is one of the great style icons of our time,” Krakoff told InStyle.com. “She embodies the strength and empowerment at the core of the Reed Krakoff woman, so it is an honor that she chose to wear one of our designs.”
-
65. 2013 - Jason Wu
Michelle Obama took the Inaugural Ball stage in a red Jason Wu halter gown and stacked Kimberly McDonald for Forevermark bangles.
-
66. 2013 - Thom Browne Jacket, Reed Krakoff and J.Crew
The First Lady waved to well-wishers as she made her way through the Capitol during the Inauguration Parade in a navy and light blue checked coat by Thom Browne, Reed Krakoff boots, and J.Crew accessories.
-
67. 2013 - Michael Kors
The night before the public Inauguration ceremony, Michelle Obama accompanied President Obama to a reception at the National Building Museum celebrating the start of his second term in a glittering black Michael Kors dress.
-
68. 2013 - Reed Krakoff
At President Obama's private swearing in ceremony at the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama wore a custom-made ultramarine Reed Krakoff dress and cardigan.
-
69. 2012 - Michael KorsTo kick off President Obama's second term in Chicago, the First Lady chose a magenta pintucked high-shine silk dress look by Michael Kors—a piece she pulled from her closet—with a black shrug, pointy-toe pumps, and a House of Lavande 1950s Schreiner magenta rhinestone brooch.
-
70. 2012 - Laura Smalls
Michelle Obama and her two daughters—Sasha and Malia— joined President Obama onstage during the Democratic National Convention wearing a burgundy floral frock by an under-the-radar designer Laura Smalls, along with an Alexis Bittar brooch.
-
71. 2012 - Tracy ReeseNot only did she deliver a moving speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, but Mrs. Obama shined in a pink-and-gold frock custom-made by Detroit-based designer, Tracy Reese.
-
72. 2012 - Michael Kors
The First Lady wore a Michael Kors crepe sheath and matching jacket for President Obama's second presidential debate at Hofstra University.
-
73. 2012 - Michael Kors and J. Crew
The First Lady walked onto 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' stage in a Michael Kors gold crew neck and a J. Crew skirt accessorized with a House of Lavande jeweled belt and blush pumps.
-
74. 2011 - Michael Kors
For the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards, Michelle Obama wore a sequin fishtail skirt by Michael Kors, a simple black top with a corset belt by Peter Soronen.
-
75. 2012 - Marchesa
FLOTUS hosted the British Prime Minister and his wife in Washington D.C. wearing a teal, off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and layered Tom Binns necklaces.
-
76. 2012 - Barbara Tfank
Michelle Obama attended President Obama’s annual State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. wearing a sapphire blue dress by Barbara Tfank accessorized with an Alexis Bittar brooch. ”It is a great honor and pleasure to assist The First Lady,” said Tfank exclusively to InStyle.com, who customized the look from one of her resort 2012 collection pieces just for the First Lady.
-
77. 2012 - J. Mendel
The First Lady attended the BET Honors to present an award to Maya Angelou in a scarlet organza one-shoulder J. Mendel gown.
-
78. 2011 - Vera Wang
Michelle Obama was the belle of the ball in a strapless custom Vera Wang tulle gown with a feathered organza train for the 34th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
-
79. 2011 - Ralph Lauren
Michelle Obama wore her finest Ralph Lauren black evening wear and jewels for a dinner with Queen Elizabeth II in London.
-
80. 2011 - Tom Ford
Mrs. Obama dined at Buckingham Palace in a white Tom Ford gown accessorized with long opera gloves, teardrop danglers and a crystal miniaudiere.
-
81. 2011 - Doo-Ri Chung
While hosting a State Dinner with the President and First Lady of South Korea, Michelle Obama wore a draped purple one-shoulder gown designed by Korean-American designer, Doo-Ri Chung.
-
82. 2011 - Alexander McQueen
Mr. Obama wore a stunning printed silk and organza Alexander McQueen gown paired with ruby and geode Kimberly McDonald earrings for a state dinner with the Republic of China.
-
83. 2011 - Halston
The First Lady and President Obama hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in a coffee-colored Halston gown with Irit Design jewels. She even got to sit next to comedian Seth Meyers, who made a speech during the event.
-
84. 2010 - Norman Norell
For the filming of the annual "Christmas in Washington” special, Michelle Obama wore a black dress with lace overlay from the 50′s for the event, created by the late American designer Norman Norell, which she purchased from New York Vintage in New York City.
-
85. 2009 - Naeem Khan
For a state dinner with the Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, Michelle Obama wore this hand-made strapless gown by Indian-American designer, Naeem Khan. The dress featured silver sequins on nude chiffon and she accessorized with a rose cut, amber and tourmaline pear-shaped Bochic earrings and stacks of gold and diamond bangles.
-
86. 2009 - Azzedine Alaia
Mrs. Obama joined her husband on the red carpet for a NATO event in Baden-Baden, Germany, looking sleek and sophisticated in an Azzedine Alaia LBD.
-
87. 2009 - Peter Soronen
As Hollywood's biggest stars walked the Oscars' red carpet, Michelle Obama turned heads at the Governors' Dinner wearing an extraordinary sequined gown by Peter Soronen topped with a bold necklace by Tom Binns.
-
88. 2009 - Michael Kors
For her official White House portrait, the First Lady chose to bare her arms in a sporty Michael Kors design, and finished the look with her favorite accessory—a double strand pearl necklace.
-
89. 2009 - Jason Wu
The First Lady joined her husband at the Inaugural Ball in the now-iconic ivory chiffon one-shouldered Jason Wu gown adorned with rosette appliqués and beading. The two shared their first dance as President and First Lady to Beyonce singing Etta James' classic "At Last."
-
90. 2009 - Isabel Toledo
Michelle Obama joined President Obama at the inaugural parade wearing a lace-over-wool Isabel Toledo lemongrass matching dress and coat.
-
91. 2008 - Narciso Rodriguez
The morning after Barack Obama swept the polls and was elected as the next president of the United States, the First Lady stepped on to a Chicago stage in a black and red Narciso Rodriguez dress.
-
92. 1992 - Wedding Dress
Michelle and Barack Obama first met at a law firm in Chicago in 1989 when Michelle (neé Robinson), then 25, was assigned to mentor Obama, a 27-year-old law associate still studying at Harvard. They tied the knot in 1992 where she wore an off-the-shoulder wedding gown with long-sleeves paired with a princess-length veil, and diamond drop-earrings.
1 of 92
2017
The former FLOTUS stunned in a black pin-striped dress complete with round metallic embellishments paired with black pointed-toe ankle-strap pumps at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Cosabella Will Finally Sell Plus-Size Thong Underwear
Mar 12, 2018 @ 1:45 PM