Cop the $42 Leggings Michelle Obama Works Out In

Yesterday, Michelle Obama reminded us that she will always be workout goals for us with an inspirational boot-camp post on Instagram. The former first lady's strength and encouraging words would motivate anyone to hit the gym. And even her workout style is making us want to grab our yoga mat.

It turns out, that Obama was wearing an affordable pair of leggings in the social media post. Usually, you'd have to drop quite a bit of money for a high-quality fit that will stay put during exercises. But Obama's Under Armour Fly-By Printed Capri leggings get the job done for only $42.

The brand describes the pants as having a second-skin fit. But at the same time, they are also lightweight and breathable. So they won't make you feel suffocated or hotter.

Obama isn't the only fan of Under Armour's affordable fitness gear. Even Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway have been spotted wearing pieces from the brand. So we're definitely giving the sporty brand a try, too.