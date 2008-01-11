Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Clothing
-
1. Johnston & Murphy Shoes
"I've been wearing suede bucks forever. I have simple, preppy taste."
- Steve Carell
Johnston & Murphy Brennan Plain Toe, $130; johnstonmurphy.com.
-
2. Penguin Polo
"Penguin makes well-constructed clothes. They fit, and there's no flash to them."
- Scott Foley
Penguin Shirt, $59; penguinclothing.com.
-
3. Costume National Suit
"If you see me in a suit, it's usually Costume National. This stuff fits me right off the rack. I'll always change up my shirt and tie, but that's it-I'm basically always in the same suit. I'm just not a big shopper."
- Eric Dane
Costume National Suit, $728; yoox.com.
-
4. A Bathing Ape Shoes
"These are from Nigo's own line, Bathing Ape [aka Bape]. He has an incredible imagination and marches to the beat of his own drum."
- Pharrell Williams
A Bathing Ape shoes, $212; 212-925-0222.
-
5. Steven Alan Shirt
"I've learned from wardrobe people what things suit me-these slim-fit button-up shirts in plaids and solids are just great."
- James Marsden
Steven Alan cotton shirt, $168; stevenalan.com
-
6. Juicy Couture Jacket
“When I’m hanging out at home and not wearing jeans and a Juicy T-shirt, I’ll wear this cashmere track suit.”
- Adrien Brody
Juicy Couture for Men cashmere jacket, $375; at select Bloomingdales, 866-593-2540.
-
7. Sandalwood Mala Beads
“I have an affinity for this, but I’m not a Buddhist. It’s comforting and lasts forever. My girlfriend wears one too.”
- Adrien Brody
Sandalwood mala beads, $32; dharmashop.com.
-
8. Pendleton Shirt
"I wear collared shirts. I'll find one thing that I like and wear it into the ground."
- Peter Sarsgaard
Wool, Pendleton, $118; pendleton-usa.com.
-
9. Urban Boundaries Sunglasses
"I don't get fancy ones-I'll go to the car wash and find some that look like Marc Jacobs or Prada."
- Jaime Foxx
Aviator sunglasses $6; urbanboundaries.com.
-
10. Soji Hat
"This is Common's new line of hats. I put him together with the company, and he went to Italy and came up with an entire line. So I influenced style-I'm a part of fashion history."
- Jeremy Piven
Soji wool Pirandello, $150; sojihats.com.
-
11. James Perse Pants
"I love pajama bottoms-these are loose, flowing, so soft and comfortable."
- Jeremy Piven
James Perse, $50; barenecessities.com.
-
12. Adidas Jacket
"The Adidas warm-up is classic and as comfortable as it gets."
- Chris Rock
Adidas Superstar jacket, $65; shopadidas.com.
-
13. Dita Sunglasses
"I like Dita. I have a classic pair of aviators."
- Josh Holloway
Flight style, Dita, $250; shopintuition.com.
-
14. Puma Shoes
"I love my Puma racing shoes."
- Patrick Dempsey
Future Cat Hi Pro P, $189; subesports.com.
