6 Things Meghan Markle Always Brings on Vacation

Whether you're spring breaking or itching to plan out your summer wardrobe, you can look to Meghan Markle for outfit-inspo. The stylish actress and soon-to-be Mrs. Prince Harry has been all around the world, so she knows a thing or two about staying stylish (and comfortable) while on the go. No matter where you're headed, make sure you master these travel style tips from the lucky bride to be.

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All About the Royal Ring