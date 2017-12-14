Meghan Markle's 3 Easy Steps to Nailing a Friday Night Look

Not sure what to wear this weekend? Meghan Markle has a few tips that will make sure you look your best. Of course, you could go all out with a glamorous dress. But nothing speaks louder than an understated look that's perfectly polished. It says, "No, I didn't try too hard, and I still look great." Markle's style is the perfect example.

On Instagram, she posted an outfit shot and captioned the image, "Friday night." Her winning outfit combination includes perfectly fitting skinny jeans (extra cool points for distressed details) and sparkly look-at-me pumps.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In the photo, Markle rocked a pair of ripped Paige jeans. If you're not familiar with the brand, you've probably seen them on your favorite celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Olivia Palermo without even knowing it. Wondering about those glittery pumps? Markle's gorgeous heels are from Jimmy Choo—another celebrity fave. The bride-to-be cropped her top out of the photo, but she tagged Reitmans. It's a Canadian brand that's known for making classic designs that go with just about everything.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMIQPb7g9LZ/?hl=en&taken-by=meghanmarkle Friday night (@jimmychoo @paige @reitmans) #fashion A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:48pm PDT

So the next time you're attempting to put together the perfect Friday night look, remember that skinny jeans, standout pumps, and a classic top will never disappoint. Keep scrolling to channel Markle's impeccable style for your next night out.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own