One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Affordable Brands Is Like Zara But Better

We've learned so much from Meghan Markle's style—like where she buys her affordable cashmere sweaters. Now, she's putting us up on another note-worthy brand that even Malia Obama is obsessed with. During a recent outing Markle hit the streets with her future husband Prince Harry wearing an Aritzia belt ($45; aritzia.com). If you're not already familiar with the Canadian brand, you need to check it out, ASAP.

Imagine if the Gap and Zara had a really chic baby. Its name would be Aritzia. In stores and online, you'll find all of your favorite trends, plus classic designs that you can wear season after season. That's probably why Markle always counts on the brand for her photo-worthy outfits.

But you know Markle is known for making everything that she touches sell out. But we've gathered dupes so that you can still channel her flawless style ahead.

