6 Matching Activewear Sets to Channel Your Inner Fitness Blogger 

Ready to bring out your inner fitness blogger? No, you don't have to do a crazy circuit or eat a smoothie bowl, all you have to do is wear a full-on matchy-matchy workout outfit—seriously!
Next time you're at the gym, channel your favorite trainer and pair your favorite leggings with a matching sports bra or crop top to get that amazingly over-the-top gym look. We are personally loving it right now because even burpees are better when you're wearing a cute outfit.
If you're not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with a head-to-toe Perfect Moment stars or with a print-mixing P.E. Nation duo. Ready to try out the trend? We've got you covered. Shop six stylish matching workout outfits now.
VIDEO: Chloe & Halle Star in New Ivy Park Campaign
-
1. Perfect Moment
Shop the look: Perfect Moment sports bra, $150; net-a-porter.com. Perfect Moment leggings, $160; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Laain
Shop the look: Laain sports bra, $77; matchesfashion.com. Laain leggings, $95; matchesfashion.com.
-
3. The Upside
Shop the look: The Upside sports bra, $102; matchesfashion.com. The Upside leggings, $130; matchesfashion.com.
-
4. P.E. Nation
Shop the look: P.E. Nation sports bra, $110; net-a-porter.com. P.E. Nation leggings, $130; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Adidas
Shop the look: Adidas sports bra, $12 (originally $25); adidas.com. Adida leggings, $35; adidas.com.
-