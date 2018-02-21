Yes. You Can Still Wear This Winter Shoe Trend

It’s finally getting close to that special time when we say goodbye to the winter and hello to spring. But that’s no need to dismiss the style lessons we learned this past season.

Case in point: the power of a statement white shoe. Then fashion set was spotted all around the world wearing white boots last winter. And yes, they'll be bringing the ideal neutral color into spring, too, thanks to designers like Marc Fisher.

The effortlessly chic brand just dropped its spring 2018 campaign, and it's filled with white shoes (and a dash of silver here and there) that are sure to set the tone for the next season. The best part about the latest campaign: One of our favorite it girls, Martha Hunt, is on board with the stylish new designs.

VIDEO: Marc Fisher LTD SS18 Campaign Featuring Martha Hunt

"She's been our muse for two seasons now," Marc Fisher exclusively told InStyle.com. "Her grace and ease in front of the camera translates to the most beautiful imagery." We definitely agree. Martha's campaign with Marc Fisher is definitely getting us excited about shoe shopping for spring, especially since the prices in this collection are pretty reasonable ($130-$299).

Head to Marc Fisher's website right now to shop the new collection and check out Hunt working it in the latest campaign below.