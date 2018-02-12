Tucked Shirts Are So 2017, And More Styling Tips We Learned at Mansur Gavriel

Leaving your shirttail untucked used to be a faux pas. But cult-favorite fashion brand Mansur Gavriel is making the case for not tucking. The brand has a history of setting trends: when it launched over four years ago, its minimalist, logo-less bags sold out almost immediately.

Last September, Mansur Gavriel expanded beyond accessories, adding clothing to its lineup. For spring, it's embracing menocore with flowy, gauzy separates in palette of lilac, peach, burnt umber and buttercup yellow. Pair with low-heeled sandals and a bag (matchy-matchy's A-okay) and you've got the look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's also important to note that exaggerated sleeves aren't going anywhere.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ditto for wearing knee-length dresses over pants.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comfort: so in right now. Thanks Mansur Gavriel!