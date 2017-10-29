Mandy Moore’s Stylist Gives Us 8 Wardrobe Refreshers That Won’t Break The Bank

California-based Erica Cloud began her career assisting Karla Welch, and soon went on to become a sought-after stylist in her own right. Dressing celebrities like Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush and Lake Bell for the red carpet and styling a collection of advertising campaigns are just a few of the credits to her name. Below, Cloud shares her tips plus 8 chic new pieces that will instantly update your cool-weather wardrobe—and the price is right!
Cloud's style M.O.: "I love combining high/low, fancy and casual. My favorite look is a beautiful blouse paired with my favorite Levi’s and a cool shoe. I think red or magenta lipstick instantly elevates any look. I own way too many coats but can’t stop buying them! My favorite designers are Rosie Assoulin, Stella McCartney and vintage."
1. Long Wool Skirt
I would wear this skirt with a T-shirt, sweater, blouse or bodysuit! I think it's the epitome of chic.
Mango | $130
2. Camel Wool Coat
This classic camel overcoat will make any outfit instantly chic.
Mango | $300
3. Black Tie Culottes
These culottes are universally flattering, as they hit high but have an effortless flow, which adds nice movement to any look.
Mango | $100
4. Red Wool Beret
I don't think it ever hurts to add a pop of color with an accessory, and I love a great hat! So French and classic.
Mango | $30
5. Houndstooth Trousers
I love the print of these pants and how the crop hits just about at the boot. It's very cool-girl London vibes, especially when worn with a simple top and cap.
Mango | $80
6. Black Sock Boots
This is the perfect shoe with almost any look. It's clean, feminine, and edgy all at the same time.
Mango | $80
7. Faux Fur Shaggy Coat
This shaggy, light pink coat adds the perfect bit of fun to a casual or dressy oufit. I would wear it with jeans, a T-shirt and heels.
Mango | $130
