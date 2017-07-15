Shop 12 Chic Beach Towels (Yes, Actually)

Accessorizing your bathing suit with a vibrant tote, big straw hat or a cat-eye shade is a no-brainer, but this summer we're declaring a new must-have accessory: the beach towel. Match a fun printed towel to your favorite bikini or make a statement with an unconventional shape. Whatever you want your towel to say, we have the one for you!
1. SunnyLife
SunnyLife | $50
2. John Robshaw
John Robshaw Textiles | $80
3. Serena & Lily
Serena & Lily | $78
4. Lands' End
Lands' End | $25 (originally $49)
5. Snowe
Snowe | $48
6. Ban.do
Ban.do | $68
7. Pendleton
Pendleton | $40
8. Mikoh
Mikoh | $48
9. The Wategos
The Wategos | $110
10. Scents and Feel
Scents and Feel | $78
11. Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana | $675
12. Turkish T
Turkish T | $49