Madewell and Surfrider Foundation Just Launched the Cutest Summer Collection

Madewell kicked off summer in Malibu, Calif. this weekend with Surfrider Foundation and a handful of their local supporters, like January Jones, Sasha Alexander, Busy Philipps, Shiri Appleby, Cat Deeley, and more. They celebrated the brand’s new limited-edition collection with the ocean conservation foundation, which aims to support their mission to keep beaches across the country clean.
"I'm a new supporter of Surfrider," Jones told us at the Madewell-hosted lunch at Malibu favorite, Nobu. "I'm a big fan of anything that has to do with ocean conservation in general, so it wasn't a difficult decision to support them as well, especially since they're a local California-based organization. With everything that's happening politically, I think it's something that people are going to be more and more aware of. We want to support the environment in general, especially the oceans."
As for her favorite piece in the beach-friendly collaboration? "I love those T-shirts," she said of the new tees that read Long Live the Beach. "I'd wear them all the time. I've loved Madewell for a long time, so it was a no brainer to support them and Surfrider today. Two things that I love paired together—what a smart idea."
