Your Favorite Loungewear Brand Is Launching an Athleisure Line

Fashion may be historically cyclical, but the athleisure trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere. And really, who would want to see it go? We're living in a time where comfort is paramount: people are choosing spinning classes over happy hour drinks; weekend yoga is almost always followed by brunch. So when another brand—especially one that specializes in soft, easy-to-wear basics—decides to throw its proverbial hat into the activewear ring, we're on board.

Today, Lou & Grey, Ann Taylor's loungewear line, launches Form, a collection of hoodies, leggings, and sweatshirts meant to be worn at the gym or binge-watching Netflix on your couch (no judgment here). The new range is divided into three categories: high-impact pieces for cardio-heavy workouts (think: spinning and running), low-impact pieces for yoga and barre, and anytime pieces for running errands or just lazing around the house.

"We're adding the technical properties of activewear to stylish clothes that you can live in, whether you're working out or hanging out," says Austyn Zung, SVP and creative director of design.

Here, shop seven of our favorite pieces, available now at louandgrey.com. Prices range from $45 for a tank top to $128 for a jacket.