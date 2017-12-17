7 Un-Frumpy Grandpa Cardigans For a Casual Winter Day 

Winter can be unpredictable, which sometimes makes it nearly impossible to dress appropriately for the weather. In a climate where you already need extra motivation to get out of bed in the morning, carefully strategizing your outfit choices just isn’t happening.

So what do you do when you have a list of weekend errands and no willpower whatsoever? Layer, layer, layer. Grandpa cardigans as I affectionately call them, otherwise known as knubby wool knits, are the perfect last layer because they button (or unbutton) and are roomy enough to take the bulk. Slap on some stretchy leggings or warm sweats on the bottom to brave the cold.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet

Here are our favorite comfy cardigans to take you from day to night – as in you can literally sleep in these fuzzy pieces!