Loft Is Practically Giving Clothes Away at This 50% Off Sale

It's always music to our ears to hear our three favorite words: 50 percent off. From May 4 to May 8, Loft is slashing the prices on all sale items. I repeat: All. Sale. Items. That means when you check out those items that already have reduced prices, it will become even more affordable. (No code needed.)
It's called the Put It All Together event because there are pieces for every outing you have planned this spring. You'll find seasonal dresses perfect for that wedding you have coming up and pretty skirts for brunch, too.
And just when you thought things couldn't get any better, there is also free shipping on orders of $125 or more. If you're reaching for your debit card as you read this, keep on scrolling to see the items we're adding to our carts stat.
1. Plaid Lace Off-the-Shoulder Blouse
Loft | $35 (Originally $60)
2. Striped Duet Dress
Loft | $70 (Originally $80)
3. Lotus Ruffle Jumpsuit
Loft | $75 (Originally $90)
4. Shirred Chambray Soft Tunic Shirt
Loft | $40 (Originally $55)
5. Meadow Dress
Loft | $70 (Originally $90)
6. Textured Collarless Blazer
Loft | $80 (Originally $98)
7. Laser Cut Mosaic Flare Dress
Loft | $65 (Originally $90)
8. Frayed Skinny Pants
Loft | $35
9. Eyelet Skirt
Loft | $55 (Originally $70)