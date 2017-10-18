Loft Online Sale: Everything Is 40% Off Right Now!

Hurry up and grab your wallets, fashion lovers. The Loft online sale is going down right now. Sadly, you only have a few days to take advantage of the steep discounts. From October 18 to October 22, Loft is gifting all shoppers with a 40-percent-off deal on just about everything on the retailer's website.

And the good news doesn't stop there. There's no need to spend a certain amount of money to enjoy the perks. All you have to do is sign up for Loft's email list, and they'll send you the promo code you need to start saving. Then, you can load your cart up with qualifying items, and watch the prices drop.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Check Out the Good Vibes Wall by Chris Uphues for Loft

Need help picking something out? We've gathered our favorite items from the Loft online sale below to help you get started. Scroll down to shop our top picks.