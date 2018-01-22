Let Meghan Markle's Style Inspire Your Valentine's Day Outfit

Stop worrying about what you're going to wear on Valentine's Day and let Meghan Markle's style inspire your look. It doesn't matter if she's hitting the red carpet in a cute, little mini dress or working it in a chic suit, she is a constant source of fashion inspiration. Her show-stopping outfits have definitely captured our attention over the years, and clearly they've grabbed Prince Harry's, too. So we're looking to the lucky lady as we solidify our date-night look.
Ahead, you'll find some of her best style moments, and they are sure to leave your guy impressed, too. So get to it and shop Markle's style now. Valentine's Day will be here before you know it.
VIDEO: Meghan Markle Wore a Sheer Gown in Her Engagement Photos
1. Red Flare Dress
Wow him in a show-stopping dress in a passionate color and flattering silhouette.
$124 (Originally $248)
2. Halter Sheath Dress
Turn things up in a lwd (little white dress) that has a halter neckline.
$118 (Originally $420)
3. Cocktail Sheath Dress
Keep your date impressed with a strapless design that features a peplum accent.
$475
4. Blazer Dress
Try out a mini dress that resembles your favorite blazer.
$68
5. Liquid Leggings
Skip the dress and grab a pair of leather leggings that offer a cool-girl vibe.
$70 (Originally $97)
6. One Shoulder Sheath Dress
Go all out with a glamorous dress that will have him staring all night long. There's nothing more subtly sexier than showing off your shoulders.
$188
7. 3/4 Sleeve Red Dress
Throw on a brocade dress and your favorite red lipstick for a romantic evening.
$28
8. Glitter Mini Dress
Make a statement in an elegant dress with a shimmery finish.
$218
9. Strapless Ruched DressSlip on a dress that has a hint of frill before you take on the town.
$99
10. Long Lace Dress
Put on a dreamy lace dress in a light blue hue for a whimsical vibe.
$81 (Originally $113)
11. Off the Shoulder Dress
Show off both shoulders with a flirty off-the-shoulder design.
$88
12. Embroidered Lace Dress
Keep things classic while wearing a lace dress that has sheer panels.
$179
13. Drop Waist Dress
Step out in a little black dress that has a drop-waist design. Don't forget to add a statement necklace for some extra bling.
$138 (Originally $237)
14. Sequin Off the Shoulder Dress
Shake things up with a jaw-dropping dress that's sparkly and shows off the right amount of skin.
$165
15. A Statement Leather Jacket
Take notes from Markle and make sure your outerwear is just as cute with a playful embellished jacket.
$100
16. White Wide-Leg Pants
Don't underestimate the sexiness of pants. Take the effortless approach in a white jumpsuit.
$87
17. Body-Hugging Sheath Dress
Work your curves in a fitted number that also feels very covered up.
$90